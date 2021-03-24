Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP): Price Down $-0.2 (-0.49)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.33 (-0.81)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BEP

At the time of this writing, BEP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.81%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BEP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BEP’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.49%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

