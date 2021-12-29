Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 67.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 74.6% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

