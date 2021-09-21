Buckle Inc (BKE): Price Now Near $40.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKE

At the moment, BKE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.65 (-1.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, BKE ranks 105th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BKE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BKE’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.99%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BKE has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Buckle Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BKE: Daily RSI Analysis BKE’s RSI now stands at 25.1812.

BKE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For BKE News Traders

Investors and traders in BKE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Is Buckle (BKE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

