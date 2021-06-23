Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN): Price Up $0.24 (2.61)% Over Past Day, Up $0.15 (1.58)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BVN

At the moment, BVN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (1.58%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BVN has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, BVN ranks 19th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BVN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BVN’s price is up $0.24 (2.61%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BVN has seen 3 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Buenaventura Mining Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.