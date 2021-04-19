C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW): Price Now Near $98.74; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHRW

Currently, CHRW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.94 (-0.94%) from the hour prior. CHRW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CHRW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CHRW’s price is down $-1.95 (-1.94%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

