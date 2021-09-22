Cae Inc (CAE): Price Now Near $28.73; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CAE

At the moment, CAE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.59%) from the hour prior. CAE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CAE ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electrical Equipment stocks.

CAE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CAE’s price is up $0.46 (1.63%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CAE has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cae Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CAE: Daily RSI Analysis For CAE, its RSI is now at 47.5248.

CAE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market