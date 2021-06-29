Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR): Price Now Near $101.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CZR

At the moment, CZR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.75 (0.74%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CZR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, CZR ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CZR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CZR’s price is up $0.95 (0.94%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.