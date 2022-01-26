Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

CATC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

