Camden Property Trust (CPT): Price Now Near $133.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CPT
At the time of this writing, CPT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.51 (-0.38%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
CPT ranks 137th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.
CPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, CPT’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.06%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CPT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Camden Property Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
<
News traders keeping an eye on CPT may find value in this recent story: Camden Property Trust Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ”Buy”. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 122 calculating the average target price we see 134.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 135.22 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 128.71 and the 200 day MA is 112.06. The company has a market cap of $13,166m. Visit the company website at: /> [stock_market_widget type=”chart” symbol=”CPT” chart=”bar” range=”6mo” interval=”1d” line-color=”rgb(49, 125, 189)”] Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company”s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
CPT: Daily RSI Analysis
For CPT News Traders
<
News traders keeping an eye on CPT may find value in this recent story:
Camden Property Trust Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside
Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ”Buy”. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 122 calculating the average target price we see 134.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 135.22 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 128.71 and the 200 day MA is 112.06. The company has a market cap of $13,166m. Visit the company website at: /> [stock_market_widget type=”chart” symbol=”CPT” chart=”bar” range=”6mo” interval=”1d” line-color=”rgb(49, 125, 189)”] Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company”s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market