Capital One Financial Corp (COF): Price Now Near $157.06; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for COF

At the time of this writing, COF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.56 (-0.98%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that COF has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, COF ranks 239th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

COF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, COF’s price is down $-5.14 (-3.17%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows COF’s price action over the past 90 days.