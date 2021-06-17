Capital One Financial Corp (COF): Price Now Near $157.06; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for COF
At the time of this writing, COF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.56 (-0.98%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that COF has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Banking stocks, COF ranks 239th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
COF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, COF’s price is down $-5.14 (-3.17%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows COF’s price action over the past 90 days.
Investors and traders in COF may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]
