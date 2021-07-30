Capital One Financial Corp (COF): Price Now Near $162.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for COF

At the moment, COF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.27 (-0.77%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

COF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, COF’s price is down $-1.18 (-0.72%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Capital One Financial Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< COF: Daily RSI Analysis For COF, its RSI is now at 51.9588.

COF and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For COF News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on COF may find value in this recent story:

5 Reasons to Be Bullish on Capital One

With signs of loan growth, pristine credit quality, plans to raise its dividend, and a strong capital position, Capital One is also potentially undervalued.

