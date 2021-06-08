Cardinal Health Inc (CAH): Price Down $-0.2 (-0.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.89)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CAH

Currently, CAH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, CAH ranks 68th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CAH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CAH’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.35%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CAH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CAH’s price action over the past 90 days.