Catalent Inc (CTLT): Price Down $-0.42 (-0.38)% Over Past Day, Up $0.25 (0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CTLT

At the time of this writing, CTLT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.23%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CTLT ranks 200th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CTLT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CTLT’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.38%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CTLT’s price action over the past 90 days.