Cemex Sab De Cv (CX): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.87)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CX

At the moment, CX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CX ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

CX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CX’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.87%) from the day prior. CX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on CX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cemex Sab De Cv’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CX: Daily RSI Analysis For CX, its RSI is now at 0.

CX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

