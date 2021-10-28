Central Puerto Sa (CEPU): Price Now Near $3.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CEPU

At the time of this writing, CEPU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (1.29%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CEPU has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CEPU ranks 50th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

CEPU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CEPU’s price is up $0.1 (2.6%) from the day prior. CEPU has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Central Puerto Sa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CEPU: Daily RSI Analysis For CEPU, its RSI is now at 20.

CEPU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market