Central Puerto Sa (CEPU): Price Up $0.03 (1.1)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CEPU

At the time of this writing, CEPU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. CEPU has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CEPU ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

CEPU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CEPU’s price is up $0.03 (1.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CEPU’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CEPU: Daily RSI Analysis For CEPU, its RSI is now at 13.0435.

CEPU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

