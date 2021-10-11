Cerence Inc (CRNC): Price Up $1.45 (1.69)% Over Past Day, Up $1.53 (1.77)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CRNC

At the time of this writing, CRNC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.53 (1.77%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CRNC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CRNC ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CRNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CRNC’s price is up $1.45 (1.69%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CRNC has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cerence Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CRNC: Daily RSI Analysis CRNC’s RSI now stands at 99.5643.

CRNC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

