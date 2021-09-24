Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE): Price Now Near $31.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CERE

At the time of this writing, CERE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (1.26%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CERE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CERE ranks 68th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CERE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CERE’s price is up $0.21 (0.67%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CERE has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CERE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CERE: Daily RSI Analysis CERE’s RSI now stands at 6.302.

CERE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market