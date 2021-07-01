Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY): Price Now Near $96.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CDAY

At the time of this writing, CDAY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.26%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, CDAY ranks 152nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CDAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CDAY’s price is up $0.3 (0.31%) from the day prior. CDAY has seen its price go up 9 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.