CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF): Price Up $0.51 (1.13)% Over Past Day, Up $0.25 (0.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CF

At the time of this writing, CF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.54%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CF has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CF ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

CF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CF’s price is up $0.51 (1.13%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CF: Daily RSI Analysis CF’s RSI now stands at 41.6667.

CF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CF News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CF may find value in this recent story:

CF Industries (CF) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store?

CF Industries’ (CF) second-quarter performance is likely to reflect higher nitrogen prices, increased demand and high natural gas costs.

