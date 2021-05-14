Cgi Inc (GIB): Price Now Near $89.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GIB

At the time of this writing, GIB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.58 (0.66%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as GIB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, GIB ranks 206th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GIB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GIB’s price is up $0.78 (0.88%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GIB has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GIB’s price action over the past 90 days.

For GIB News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on GIB may find value in this recent story:

Forbes Names CGI one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced its selection by Forbes to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2021 List. Over 5,500 clients, spanning 21 industries across the world, rely on CGI’s comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally.

