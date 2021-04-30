Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP): Price Now Near $117.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHKP

At the moment, CHKP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.59 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CHKP ranks 203rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CHKP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CHKP’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.34%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

