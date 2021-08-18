ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI): Price Now Near $13.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CCXI

At the time of this writing, CCXI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.02%) from the hour prior. CCXI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on CCXI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CCXI ranks 85th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CCXI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CCXI’s price is up $0.22 (1.61%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CCXI has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CCXI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CCXI: Daily RSI Analysis CCXI’s RSI now stands at 44.0476.

CCXI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

