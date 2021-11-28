Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

