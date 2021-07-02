Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG): Price Now Near $86.99; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LNG

At the time of this writing, LNG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.13%) from the hour prior. LNG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LNG ranks 35th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

LNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LNG’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LNG’s price action over the past 90 days.