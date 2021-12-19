Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

CPK opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $141.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

