China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP): Price Up $0.62 (1.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.46 (0.85)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SNP

At the moment, SNP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.46 (0.85%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SNP has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SNP ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

SNP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SNP’s price is up $0.62 (1.15%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SNP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.