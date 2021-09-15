China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ZNH): Price Down $-0.86 (-3.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZNH

Currently, ZNH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ZNH has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, ZNH ranks 109th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ZNH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZNH’s price is down $-0.86 (-3.01%) from the day prior. ZNH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ZNH: Daily RSI Analysis ZNH’s RSI now stands at 0.

ZNH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

