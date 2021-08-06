Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG): Price Now Near $1892.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CMG

At the time of this writing, CMG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.16 (0.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CMG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, CMG ranks 71st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CMG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CMG’s price is down $-7.01 (-0.37%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CMG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CMG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CMG: Daily RSI Analysis For CMG, its RSI is now at 68.8444.

CMG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

