CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

