CIM Commercial Trust Corp (CMCT): Price Now Near $7.39; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CMCT

Currently, CMCT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.81%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on CMCT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, CMCT ranks 80th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CMCT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CMCT’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.81%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CIM Commercial Trust Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CMCT: Daily RSI Analysis For CMCT, its RSI is now at 88.

CMCT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

