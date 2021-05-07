Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS): Price Now Near $122.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CTXS

At the moment, CTXS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CTXS ranks 197th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CTXS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CTXS’s price is up $0.69 (0.57%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CTXS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Citrix Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

