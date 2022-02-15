Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,543,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of RF opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

