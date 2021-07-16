CLARIVATE Plc (CLVT): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.04)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CLVT

At the moment, CLVT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CLVT ranks 224th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CLVT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CLVT’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.04%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CLVT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CLARIVATE Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CLVT: Daily RSI Analysis CLVT’s RSI now stands at 25.

CLVT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

