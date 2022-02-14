Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. salesforce.com comprises 1.7% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,762,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $478,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $7,160,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total value of $111,780.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,159 shares of company stock valued at $38,431,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

