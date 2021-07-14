Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-1.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CLF

At the time of this writing, CLF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-1.14%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CLF has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, CLF ranks 30th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CLF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CLF’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.5%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CLF has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CLF; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CLF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CLF: Daily RSI Analysis CLF’s RSI now stands at 55.615.

CLF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CLF News Traders

Investors and traders in CLF may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $22.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day.

