Cloudflare Inc (NET): Price Now Near $107.16; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NET

Currently, NET (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NET has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NET ranks 63rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

NET’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NET’s price is up $0.98 (0.92%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NET has now gone up 12 of the past 14 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NET’s price action over the past 90 days.