CNH Industrial NV (CNHI): Price Now Near $15.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, CNHI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CNHI has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on CNHI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CNHI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CNHI’s price is down $-0.26 (-1.66%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CNHI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. CNH Industrial NV’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CNHI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CNHI may find value in this recent story:

Auto Stock Roundup: GM Boosts EV Prowess, LAD Buys Suburban Collection & More

While General Motors (GM) ramps up e-mobility capabilities with a second battery manufacturing plant, Lithia Motors (LAD) adds $2.4 billion in annual revenues with the Suburban Collection buyout.

