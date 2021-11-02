Colfax CORP (CFX): Price Now Near $52.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CFX

At the time of this writing, CFX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.11%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CFX has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CFX ranks 23rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

CFX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CFX’s price is up $0.23 (0.45%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CFX has now gone up 9 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CFX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CFX: Daily RSI Analysis For CFX, its RSI is now at 100.

CFX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CFX News Traders

Investors and traders in CFX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Is Colfax (CFX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Alphyn Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -3.6% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, and 9.6% return year-to-date, while its S&P 500 TR benchmark delivered a 15.9% return YTD. […]

