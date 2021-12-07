Colfax CORP (CFX): Price Up $0.65 (1.42)% Over Past Day, Up $0.68 (1.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CFX

At the moment, CFX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.68 (1.48%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CFX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CFX ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

CFX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CFX’s price is up $0.65 (1.42%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CFX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Colfax CORP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CFX: Daily RSI Analysis For CFX, its RSI is now at 59.6296.

CFX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

