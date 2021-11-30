Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH): Price Down $-1.03 (-1.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.76 (-1.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CBSH

At the moment, CBSH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.76 (-1.07%) from the hour prior. CBSH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, CBSH ranks 170th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CBSH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CBSH’s price is down $-1.03 (-1.46%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Commerce Bancshares Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CBSH: Daily RSI Analysis CBSH’s RSI now stands at 10.464.

CBSH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

