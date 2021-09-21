Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT): Price Now Near $73.58; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CVLT

At the time of this writing, CVLT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.5 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CVLT ranks 257th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CVLT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CVLT’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.26%) from the day prior. CVLT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Commvault Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CVLT: Daily RSI Analysis For CVLT, its RSI is now at 0.

CVLT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

