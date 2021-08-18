Comscore Inc (SCOR): Price Up $0.03 (0.9)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SCOR

At the time of this writing, SCOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.3%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SCOR has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SCOR ranks 191st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SCOR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SCOR’s price is up $0.03 (0.9%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SCOR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SCOR: Daily RSI Analysis SCOR’s RSI now stands at 27.2727.

SCOR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

