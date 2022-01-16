Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 205,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 125,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 123,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 865,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

