Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 18.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

NYSE F opened at $18.04 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

