Corteva Inc (CTVA): Price Down $-0.42 (-0.99)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.45 (-1.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CTVA

At the moment, CTVA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.45 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CTVA ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Agriculture stocks.

CTVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CTVA’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.99%) from the day prior. CTVA has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Corteva Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CTVA: Daily RSI Analysis CTVA’s RSI now stands at 0.

CTVA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

