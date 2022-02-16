Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BR opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

