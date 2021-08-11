Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS): Price Now Near $10.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CS

At the time of this writing, CS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CS ranks 107th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CS’s price is up $0.07 (0.62%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Credit Suisse Group Ag’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CS: Daily RSI Analysis CS’s RSI now stands at 31.7073.

CS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market