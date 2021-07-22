Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG): Price Now Near $3.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CPG

Currently, CPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. CPG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CPG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CPG’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.76%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CPG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CPG: Daily RSI Analysis CPG’s RSI now stands at 78.5714.

CPG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Crescent Point Announces Q2 2021 Conference Call

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results via press release prior to the opening of markets on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Crescent Point’s management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company’s results and outlook.

