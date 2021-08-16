Csw Industrials Inc (CSWI): Price Now Near $130.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CSWI

At the time of this writing, CSWI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.62 (2.04%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, CSWI ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CSWI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CSWI’s price is up $0.73 (0.56%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CSWI has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on CSWI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CSWI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CSWI: Daily RSI Analysis CSWI’s RSI now stands at 25.4717.

CSWI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

